Steer went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-6 win against the Dodgers.

Steer has never been known for his speed, but he took advantage of a Los Angeles squad that has had trouble containing thefts this season with a pair of swipes. He's provided five steals to go along with eight homers, 32 RBI and a .291/.371/.491 on the campaign, making him a must-roster fantasy player. It's promising that Steer has been particularly active on the basepaths of late -- four of his five thefts have come over his past five games.