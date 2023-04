Steer (knee/quadricep) said he ran sprints at 100 percent speed prior to Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Rays, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Steer went unused for the third game in a row due to the sore right knee, but his ability to run at full speed without incident suggests he should be back in the lineup before long. For his part, Steer said he expects to return to the starting nine for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh, but manager David Bell hasn't confirmed as much.