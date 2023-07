Steer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over San Diego.

Steer was the last of several Cincinnati heroes on the day. He walked off the Padres with a two-run shot in the bottom of the 11th, his third homer in the last six games. The rookie third baseman finished off a strong month, posting a .270/.411/.494 line with five homers, five doubles and 20 RBI over 27 games in June.