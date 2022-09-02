Steer, who is starting at third base and batting seventh Friday, will be in the lineup "as much as possible" down the stretch, according to the Reds, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This makes sense, as Steer is one of only a few healthy Reds hitters who could be a part of the long-term core. Steer is listed as a shortstop on some websites, but he primarily played third base this year in the minors, while also seeing 20-plus games at second base and shortstop. He hit .259/.354/.479 with 15 home runs in 71 games at Triple-A.