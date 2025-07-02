Steer was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a hand injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Earlier Wednesday, the Reds and Red Sox resumed their game from Tuesday that was suspended in the top of the fourth inning. Though Steer was able to play the entire game and finished 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, he experienced swelling on his hand after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. The Reds initially included him in the lineup for the nightcap, but Steer will end up sitting while Christian Encarnacion-Strand enters the lineup at first base. With the Reds off Thursday, Steer could be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.