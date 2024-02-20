Steer was among a group of players executing outfield drills at Monday's first full-team workout, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports.

Steer is making the transition from infield to outfield, which began in 2023 when he made 38 outfield starts. "The more reps I'm doing out there, the more comfortable I'm getting," Steer said. "That's a big focus for me, just getting as many fly balls as I can." Steer is a righty batter amid a lefty-dominant group. The left-handed trio of Will Benson, Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl led all the team's outfielders in games and at-bats a season ago. Cincinnati manager David Bell wouldn't rule out an all-lefty outfield, but acknowledged other factors come into play, which suggests a regular path to outfield starts for Steer, who led the Reds in 2023 with 23 home runs and 86 RBI.