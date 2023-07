Antone (elbow) struck one over a scoreless inning for the Reds' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Antone is working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery and recently had a setback with a sore right shoulder. Cincinnati manager David Bell received good reports on the outing and said, if all goes well, Antone is projected to rejoin the Reds bullpen by Aug. 19.