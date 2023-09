Antone left Wednesday's game against the Tigers due to right elbow discomfort, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After recently making his way back from the second Tommy John surgery of his career, Antone is reportedly once again having troubles with his elbow. The Reds will likely run some tests to determine if there is any structural damage in Antone's elbow, but given Antone's injury history, a trip to the injured list seems likely.