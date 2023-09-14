Antone (elbow) said Thursday that he expects to return this year, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Antone landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday morning due to soreness in his right elbow, which has twice required Tommy John surgery. He was sent for an MRI and the results are not yet available, but the 29-year-old reliever but told reporters that "it's nothing catastrophic" and "just a flareup." Antone will be first eligible for activation Sept. 29, just a few days before the end of the regular season.