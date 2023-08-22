Antone (elbow) agreed Sunday to extend his rehab assignment an additional 10 days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After opening his rehab assignment July 25, Antone was nearing the end of his 30-day rehab window, but MLB rules will allow him to extend the assignment because he's working his way back from August 2021 Tommy John surgery. Antone was initially expected to be fully cleared for spring training, but those plans were thwarted when he suffered a right flexor strain while rehabbing over the winter. He appears to have steered clear of any further setbacks since he started throwing again in April, and he's turned in respectable results thus far during his rehab assignment. In seven appearances at Triple-A Louisville, Antone has given up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven over 7.1 innings.