Antone (elbow) had a scheduled rehab appearance scratched Aug. 11, MLB.com reports.

Cincinnati manager David Bell said there were things going on in the game and it wasn't an ideal situation for Antone, who has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Bell added that the pitcher "didn't feel great." Antone's next scheduled appearance is Aug. 15. The Reds were hoping for the reliever to return Aug. 19, and it's not known if being scratched alters the timeline.