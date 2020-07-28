Barnhart (personal) was activated off the three-day paternity list Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Barnhart was away from the team over the past several days following the birth of his child, but he'll be eligible to return as early as Tuesday's game against the Cubs. When he does play, he'll be making his season debut after hitting .231/.328/.380 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI last year. Robert Stephenson (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.