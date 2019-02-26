Barnhart (personal) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Barnhart had been scheduled to play in Monday's exhibition versus the Mariners but was scratched shortly before opening pitch to tend to a personal issue. With the backstop having seemingly taken care of the matter, he'll re-enter the lineup for what will be his second appearance of the Reds' Cactus League slate.

