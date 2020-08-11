site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tucker-barnhart-back-on-bench-749004 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Back on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 11, 2020
at
3:21 pm ET 1 min read
Barnhart will sit Tuesday against the Royals.
Barnhart finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last four games, with Curt Casali again starting behind the plate. Barnhart has hit just .167/.200/.167 through his first 25 plate appearances.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.