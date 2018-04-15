Barnhart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

The Reds' offense failed to get any traction against the Cardinals' pitching staff Saturday afternoon, as Barnhart's blast wound up being the lone run scored by Cincinnati. The starting catcher is now hitting .265 with two home runs on the season, which puts him well on pace to top his career-high home run total of seven.

