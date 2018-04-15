Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Bashes second homer Saturday
Barnhart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.
The Reds' offense failed to get any traction against the Cardinals' pitching staff Saturday afternoon, as Barnhart's blast wound up being the lone run scored by Cincinnati. The starting catcher is now hitting .265 with two home runs on the season, which puts him well on pace to top his career-high home run total of seven.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...