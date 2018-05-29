Barnhart's last five starts have come with him batting second in the lineup, where he has been 8-for-25, albeit with no walks against four strikeouts.

Typically Barnhart is a pretty patient hitter, as he carries an 11.0% walk rate this year, though many of his walks in the past have come when he's been batting eighth in the lineup. If he can remain in this spot in the lineup, however, he should score more runs batting in front of Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett.