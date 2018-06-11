Barnhart went 1-for-3 with one RBI, two walks and a run scored during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

Barnhart drove in Billy Hamilton with a single to right field in the fourth inning to tie the score at two. The 27-year-old backstop has put together a .255/.341/.365 batting line with a .706 OPS through 55 games this season.

