Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Collects two base hits
Barnhart went 2-for-4 during Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Marlins.
Barnhart recorded his first multi-hit performance since April 17 against Milwaukee. He's batting .236 with seven extra-base hits and 17 walks in 29 games this season.
