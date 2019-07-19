Barnhart (oblique) will take batting practice Saturday and could start a rehab assignment next week, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Barnhart landed on the injured list with the right oblique strain at the end of June but appears to be nearing a rehab assignment. The Reds are in dire need of help behind the plate with Curt Casali (knee) and Kyle Farmer (concussion) also on the shelf, though Barnhart is unlikely to rejoin the team before August.