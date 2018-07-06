Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Friday
Barnhart is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Barnhart will receive a day off after going 0-for-5 during Wednesday's series finale versus the White Sox. In his place, Curt Casali will handle the catching duties and bat seventh.
