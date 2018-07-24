Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Tuesday
Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Barnhart will sit in favor of Curt Casali for the second time in four games. Casali's .298/.377/.489 line easily outpaces Barnhart's .249/.329/.350, though he's done it in a small sample of just 54 plate appearances. A shift in playing time doesn't seem to be imminent, though Barnhart has also graded out as one of the worst pitch framers in the league this season, so it's not impossible to see Casali starting to earn a little more time.
