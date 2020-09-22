site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Barnhart finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. Curt Casali remains the starter behind the plate, with fellow catcher Tyler Stephenson also in the lineup as a designated hitter.
