Barnhart went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old's 414-foot, two-run shot during the fifth inning tied the game at 3-3, allowing the Reds to win via a walkoff single from Joey Votto in the ninth. Barnhart has a .188/.278/.313 slash line with two homers, eight RBI and 19 strikeouts in 72 plate appearances.