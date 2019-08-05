Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two runs and two walks during a 6-4 victory against the Braves on Sunday.

The Braves tied the game in the ninth, then the Reds grounded into a double play to begin the 10th, but after two straight singles, Barnhart came through with a three-run homer to retake the lead. It was his first home run since returning from an oblique injury that cost Barnhart the end of June and most of July. He is batting .212 with six home runs, 25 RBI and 21 runs in 184 at-bats this season.