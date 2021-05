Barnhart went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Pirates.

Barnhart knocked in a pair of runs in the fourth inning on a double to left center, increasing his club's lead to four. He would register his second double of the contest later on off Luis Oviedo. The backstop has been rock solid at the dish for the Reds in the early going of the 2021 campaign, hitting .307 with three home runs and 13 RBI through 25 contests.