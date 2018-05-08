Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Enters lineup Tuesday
Barnhart is starting at catcher and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Mets.
Barnhart was originally scheduled to get the night off, but he was thrust into the lineup when the Reds traded backup catcher Devin Mesoraco to the Mets in exchange for Matt Harvey. He'll face Jason Vargas.
