Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Gets day off Wednesday
Barnhart is not in the lineup against the Mets on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Barnhart will receive a scheduled day off for maintenance purposes after starting the past three games, including a 3-for-4 night with a triple and one RBI on Tuesday. Tony Cruz will handle the catching duties for the series finale.
