Barnhart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Barnhart will take a seat for the day game after the night game, allowing Curt Casali to receive a turn behind the dish in the series finale. Through seven games in June, Barnhart has gone 4-for-18 with no home runs, no runs and an RBI.

