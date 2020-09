Barnhart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Curt Casali will check in behind the dish while Barnhart sits for the second time in the series. The Reds value Barnhart mostly for his defensive work, but he's been an easy out at the plate this season, slashing .207/.301/.390 over 93 plate appearances. His sluggish bat could prompt the Reds to sit him more frequently over the final week and a half of the regular season in favor of Casali, or even prospect Tyler Stephenson.