Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Goes yard twice
Barnhart went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, three runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the Angels.
Barnhart delivered late offense for the Reds, going yard in the sixth and eighth innings. He now has eight home runs on the season, three of which have come in his last three games. While he has clear run for playing time while Curt Casali (knee) remains on the injured list, Barnhart is hitting just .220/.318/.377 across 221 plate appearances for the season.
