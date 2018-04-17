Barnhart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Barnhart will head to the bench for a breather after starting each of the previous three games behind the dish and going 3-for-11 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. Devin Mesoraco will pick up the start at catcher and hit sixth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories