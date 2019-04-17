Barnhart is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Barnhart will hit the bench for Wednesday's matinee matchup after catching all nine innings during Cincinnati's 6-1 loss Tuesday night, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout. Curt Casali will start behind the dish and hit sixth in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories