Play

The Reds signed Barnhart to a four-year, $16 million extension Friday with a $7.5 million club option in 2022 ($500,000 buyout), Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Barnhart's chief value rests outside the fantasy realm, as he's thrown out 44 percent of the runners trying to steal a base on him. That's the best percentage in the National League and the second-highest in the majors. He's been a valuable backup plan to talented but injury-prone Devin Mesoraco, and Barnhart lines up to be in the Reds' plans, in some form, for the next few years.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast