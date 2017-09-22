The Reds signed Barnhart to a four-year, $16 million extension Friday with a $7.5 million club option in 2022 ($500,000 buyout), Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Barnhart's chief value rests outside the fantasy realm, as he's thrown out 44 percent of the runners trying to steal a base on him. That's the best percentage in the National League and the second-highest in the majors. He's been a valuable backup plan to talented but injury-prone Devin Mesoraco, and Barnhart lines up to be in the Reds' plans, in some form, for the next few years.