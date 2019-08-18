Barnhart went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Barnhart didn't draw the start Sunday, but he entered the contest in the eighth inning and drove home a pair in the bottom of the ninth. The 28-year-old backstop is slashing .231/.332/.385 with nine homers and 32 RBI over 81 games this season.

