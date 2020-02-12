Barnhart will no longer be a switch hitter, instead hitting just from the left-hand side, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Over the last three years, Barnhart has a .651 OPS against left-handers, but that dropped to .390 (.133/.235/.156 in 51 plate appearances) last year. With lefty-mashing Curt Casali as his backup, it's most likely that Barnhart will have limited exposure to lefties with this change.