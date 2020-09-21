site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart isn't in Monday's lineup against the Brewers.
Barnhart continues to alternate starts behind the plate, and he'll take a seat after starting Sunday. Curt Casali will start at catcher Monday.
