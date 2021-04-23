site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Barnhart is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson will catch Sonny Gray in his absence. The pair have had a fairly standard split behind the plate this season, with Barnhart starting 12 games compared to seven for Stephenson.
