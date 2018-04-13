Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Friday
Barnhart is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.
Devin Mesoraco will get the start behind the plate for the second time in three games, though Barnhart's role doesn't appear to be under any immediate threat. The 27-year-old has been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling lineup, hitting .276/.417/.448 through 37 plate appearances.
