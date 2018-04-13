Barnhart is not in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

Devin Mesoraco will get the start behind the plate for the second time in three games, though Barnhart's role doesn't appear to be under any immediate threat. The 27-year-old has been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling lineup, hitting .276/.417/.448 through 37 plate appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories