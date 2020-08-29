site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Barnhart went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during the matinee and won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Curt Casali takes over behind the plate, batting ninth.
