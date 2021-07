Barnhart is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Barnhart has the playing-time edge over Tyler Stephenson overall, starting 59 games behind the plate to Stephenson's 35 (with Stephenson starting an additional 13 at first base), but the pair appear to be converging lately. They've alternated starts over the last six games, which could mean Barnhart starts Tuesday before retreating to the bench again Wednesday.