Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Barnhart isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals.
Barnhart got the starting nod behind the dish during the past two games and went 1-for-6 with two walks and two strikeouts. Curt Casali will handle the catching duties Saturday.
