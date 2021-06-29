site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: On bench against lefty
Barnhart will sit against southpaw Blake Snell and the Padres on Tuesday.
Barnhart hasn't started against a lefty all season, so it's no surprise he'll hit the bench here. Tyler Stephenson takes over behind the plate as usual.
