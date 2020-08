Barnhart is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

With Barnhart getting a breather for the front end of the twin bill, Curt Casali will step in behind the dish to catch for starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Look for Barnhart to return to the lineup for Game 2 to catch lefty Wade Miley.