Reds' Tucker Barnhart: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Barnhart will take a seat for Monday's nightcap after going 1-for-2 in the first game of the twin bill. Curt Casali will start behind the dish in his place.
