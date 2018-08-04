Barnhart is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barnhart will take a seat for the matinee in favor of Curt Casali, though he should be back in the lineup for Game 2. Since the All-Star break, Barnhart is hitting .226/.351/.452 with two home runs and five RBI in 11 games.