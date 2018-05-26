Barnhart is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Tony Cruz will step in to catch for starter Tyler Mahle in the second game of the series. Barnhart provides most of his value to the Reds behind the plate, but he's made real strides with the bat over the past couple seasons. The 27-year-old is hitting .323/.371/.477 in May and his season triple-slash numbers are up slightly across the board from a year ago.