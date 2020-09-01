site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: On bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Barnhart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Barnhart hits the bench after starting five of the Reds' last six games behind the plate. Curt Casali will catch in his absence.
