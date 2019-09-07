Barnhart is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Barnhart will be held out in favor of Curt Casali for the third day in a row. He has not ceded the starting catcher spot by any means, but the Reds have employed a strict platoon behind the plate since Monday, and Casali has benefited from the Reds facing a string of left-handed starters. Barnhart figures to be back in the lineup Sunday with the Reds scheduled to face right-hander Mike Leake.