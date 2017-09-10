Barnhart went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five total RBI on Sunday during the Reds' 10-5 win over the Mets.

The backstop knocked two in on an eighth-inning double before leaving the yard in the ninth to drive in the other three. Barnhart will continue splitting time with Stuart Turner, though Devin Mesoraco (foot) may return before the end of the season to add another wrinkle to a typically uninspiring fantasy picture.