Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Plates five in Sunday win
Barnhart went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five total RBI on Sunday during the Reds' 10-5 win over the Mets.
The backstop knocked two in on an eighth-inning double before leaving the yard in the ninth to drive in the other three. Barnhart will continue splitting time with Stuart Turner, though Devin Mesoraco (foot) may return before the end of the season to add another wrinkle to a typically uninspiring fantasy picture.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...