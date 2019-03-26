Barnhart went 1-for-3 in the Reds' loss to the Braves on Monday and will finish spring training hitting .135/.256/.243, as he's not in the lineup on Tuesday.

Barnhart is frequently drafted as a "can't hurt you" second catcher in two-catcher leagues. He did draw six walks in his 43 plate appearances, but had just five hits all spring. He struck out 12 times, good for a 28% K%, well above his career norms. All of this comes with the obvious caution that it's a small sample, and a spring training one at that.